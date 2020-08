ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.

TCSO is looking for 15-year-old Jayden Drake. Jayden is 5′-10″ 220 lbs.

Anyone who has any information on the location of Jayden is asked to contact Todd ES at 270-265-2501.

TCSO said Jayden was entered into NCIC as missing.

