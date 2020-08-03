Gov. Beshear reported 323 cases of COVID-19 Monday, 2 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Beshear gave the latest update Monday afternoon on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

The governor said data shows face masks and coverings are working. Beshear said there was still a lot of work to do in regards to compliance and that the #MaskUpKY campaign was being launched to stress the importance of mask wearing.

Beshear reported 323 new COVID-19 cases Monday and two deaths. The total cases to date totaled 31,508. The death toll rose to 744.

Warren County was among the counties with a double digit rise in cases with 24. Beshear said there were a total of 12 children under the age of 5 included in Monday’s new cases.

The travel advisory to states with a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent updated to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Kansas and Mississippi. Beshear said Texas had fallen below the 15 percent threshold but he still wouldn’t be comfortable traveling there.

