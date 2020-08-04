Beech Bend Park optimistic after losing nearly half of regular season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Beech Bend Park opened its doors a little more than one month ago. Since then, guests have been met with new guidelines to help maintain social distancing and stay safe while having fun during the pandemic.

“We can’t do it all alone, we are relying on our customers to do their part. Every ride we are sanitizing our rides,” Charlotte Gonzalez said. Gonzalez is the general manager of the park.

A staff member takes the temperature of everyone who enters the attraction as well. Gonzalez said that they are seeing less business than usual for the middle of summer because of the pandemic. But, despite this, the park will still be ready to open next year.

“We’re going to survive it. We will be here. We hope our guests and our season pass holders come back next year. I hope everything will be back to normal next year,” she said.

Gonzalez keeps faith in knowing the park is providing a sense of summer normalcy for her guests.

“Our whole goal here is to make families laugh and play together. That’s what we live for, what we strive for, and it’s really nice to know that especially during these times. We can be part of a solution,” she said.

Beech Bend Park is staying open several extra weekdays this season since school has been pushed back for most kids. You can click here to see when the park is open.

