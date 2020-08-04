Advertisement

Bowling Green restaurant testing employees weekly for COVID-19

Anna's Greek Restaurant
Anna's Greek Restaurant(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)--Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green took to Facebook to inform their customers that they did have one staff member test positive for COVID-19 a little over two weeks ago.

Following the positive result, the entire staff took rapid tests and the remaining staff members have all tested negative for the past two weeks.

“We just as a precaution the next day the entire staff went up to Columbia, Kentucky and did the rapid testing and then every week for the last two weeks we have had everybody go to the rapid testing again so to make sure that everybody was negative and nobody else in the entire staff is showing any signs of COVID at all,” said Dana Cortes, manager.

The restaurant is now requiring its staff to get tested once a week for COVID-19 that is to ensure the safety of not only their customers but their staff as well.

“We actually discussed that why not just keep going to get tested once a week to make sure that everybody is negative even though no one is showing any signs of any symptoms or anything but still just a peace of mind for the customers for us to make sure that we are okay,” added Dana Cortes

The restaurant has remained open throughout the pandemic and Anna’s requires customers to wear masks upon entering the facility.

The manager added one of the hardest things to maintain during operations these days is constant sanitation but agrees it is necessary.

“Keeping everything sanitized is just very difficult so it is all the time-- it is constant. Every time you touch anything you have to sanitize every single time so it is just very difficult but it is necessary,” added Cortes

Anna’s is open Monday through Saturday for in-person dining or carry out services.

