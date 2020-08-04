Comfortable air moves into the Commonwealth!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Not a typical forecast for the beginning of August as the heat is nowhere to be found -- but that will change in this forecast!

Areas of patchy dense fog are affecting places all across Kentucky this morning. Give yourself plenty of time to get to work and don’t forget to have the lights on! Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day as northwest winds will keep conditions cool and comfortable. Wind gusts could get up to 15 mph as highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We can’t rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder, but we do not anticipate anything widespread or threatening at this time. The showers will likely have some cool rain though as it will be brief, but cool!

Wednesday and Thursday will see continued comfort in the air as dew points will be in the 50s and 60s. High air temperatures will only be in the mid-to-lower 80s with mostly sunny skies! By the end of the week, humidity will slowly build back in with temperatures near average in the upper 80s to low 90s. Storm chances also return by the weekend into early next week!

Temps are slow to rise today as fog & cloud cover keeps things cool! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower/storm possible. High 81. Low 61. Winds NW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. High 82. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 85. Low 64. Winds NE at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1930)

Record Low Today: 49 (1912)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: 22)

Pollen: Moderate (4.4 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.06″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+7.01″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

