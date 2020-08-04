Advertisement

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”(Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, the blockbuster has been delayed four times since.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company’s earnings call. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

Weather

We Couldn’t Ask For Better Weather

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A comfortable night.

Latest News

News

Beech Bend Park optimistic after losing nearly half of regular season

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Staff is seeing less business than usual for the middle of summer.

News

Self-swab COVID-19 tests: Are they accurate?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
When you go get a CVOID test, you will be swabbed or you will have to do it yourself.

News

Bowling Green restaurant testing employees weekly for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
The restaurant is now requiring its staff to get tested once a week for COVID-19 that is to ensure the safety of not only their customers but their staff as well.

Weather

WATCH - Prime Weather For The Evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news and weather.

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.

News

Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
A Glasgow man was arrested Tuesday after detectives searched his vehicle and found 31 ounces of crystal meth along with a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.