Family donates Corvette in memory of late father

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Corvette is known around the world, for its sharp looks, sporty drive, and muscle car appeal.

Richard Hoffman, like many, was a Corvette enthusiast. His son, Derek Hoffman, donated his late father’s last purchase to the National Corvette Museum. A 2019 Ceramic Matrix Gray, Grand Sport.

“For him, he liked to be a very active person. He liked to live life in the fast lane. So the car was very representative of who he was,” said Derek.

Richard started his collection in the 1960′s, purchasing a new Vette every couple of years until his passing in 2018.

“He grew up in a car family. So for him, he was around corvettes from when he was a little kid. I think it was just an overall fascination with the brand and fast cars,” said Hoffman.

In memory of his father, Derek passed the key. To be added to a curated collection at the home and heart of Vette city.

“We frequently get cars that are donated in memory of someone, to help their legacy live on and that’s one of the things that Derek has chosen to do with this donation is really have the legacy of his Dad live on here at the museum,” said Curator for the National Corvette Museum, Derek Moore.

“A car can, in many ways, represent someone’s identity. He had a big heart on the inside just like this engine has a big rumble,” said Hoffman.

A memory of a man that will live on forever through the legacy of a car that is a truly timeless classic.

