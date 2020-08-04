Advertisement

Glasgow traffic stop ends in drug arrest

Tony Sneed, 56, of Columbia Kentucky arrested in Glasgow for drug possession.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, an officer with the Glasgow Police Department made a traffic stop on Louie B. Nunn Parkway for speeding and the driver of the vehicle ends up in jail.

Tony Sneed, of Columbia, Ky. gave the officer consent to search his vehicle where a meth pipe was found in the center console and a small baggie of Methamphetamine inside his pants pocket.

Sneed was arrested and charged with Speeding 13 MPH Over Limit (Limited Access), Careless Driving, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Control Substance 1st Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

