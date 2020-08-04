Advertisement

Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Barren River Drug Task Force arrested 35-year-old William Aubrey, of Glasgow, after law enforcement made a traffic stop on his car on May Street.

Detectives say Aubrey was acting nervous and asked for consent to search the car. Aubrey denied consent and the Barren Co. Sheriff’s Department K-9 Merc gave a positive drug alert to the vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found 31 ounces of crystal meth along with a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Aubrey was arrested and taken to the Barren Co. Jail by the Glasgow Police Department. A Glasgow police officer discovered approximately an additional ounce of crystal meth that Mr. Aubrey had tried to hide in the police cruiser which was suspected to have been hidden on his person.

Aubrey was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates and tampering with evidence.

