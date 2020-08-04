Golden Alert issued for Edmonson County woman

SUNFISH, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing elderly woman from the Sunfish community.

According to ECSD, the family of 82-year-old Dorothy M. Fredericks went to Leitchfield to go grocery shopping Monday evening, and has not returned home or contacted them. ECSD said financial transactions indicate she was at Leitchfield Walmart around 8:00 p.m. and in Cecilia at a Shell station Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Fredericks is driving a 2010 Ford Escape, lime green in color with the Kentucky plate number 988 XYX.

ECSD said foul play is not suspected at this time, and family suspects that Ms. Frederick is possibly confused and gotten lost. If you see Ms. Fredericks, please contact the local authorities for that area. Fredericks has been entered as a missing person and a Golden Alert has been issued.

