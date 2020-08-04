Advertisement

Green River Ferry temporarily closed for electric repairs

The ferry will alter its operating hours while repairs are made.
The ferry will alter its operating hours while repairs are made.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry is temporarily closed to all traffic in order to repair an electric issue with the ferry’s access gates.

Officials said ferry service will resume once the needed repairs have been completed and the gates have been fixed.

To check the current status of the Green River Ferry operation, please call the Ferry Hotline at 270-758-2166 or follow Mammoth Cave National Park on Twitter or Facebook

