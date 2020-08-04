Advertisement

KHSAA recommends shutting down winter and spring sports activity for now

The KHSAA voted on Tuesday that practices will start for fall sports the week of August 24.
The KHSAA voted on Tuesday that practices will start for fall sports the week of August 24.(khsaa)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett is strongly recommending schools shut down basketball, wrestling, and spring sports activity through August 23. This is not mandatory, but the recommendation made in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are trying to get fall sports on the road and one thing we can control is our campuses,” said Greg Howard, Logan County Athletic Director. “A spring or winter athlete brings in COVID and we have an outbreak, we risk the start of school and the fall season. We can’t be too cautious at this point.”

Fall sports are currently scheduled to begin practice on August 24.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Golfers adjusting to tournament changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
High school golf tournaments are looking a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Sports

WKU Football announce they will not play Chattanooga on Sept. 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The Hilltoppers will not play their season opener on Sept. 3 against Chatanooga.

Sports

We have the dates, what’s next?

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
What are the next steps for the fall sports season now that the start dates have been announced?

Sports

Women’s Soccer pauses activities for COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU Athletics has announced its women’s soccer program has paused activities for the next two weeks after more COVID-19 testing.

Latest News

Sports

KHSAA approves start dates for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
You can finally mark your calendars for the fall sports season.

Sports

COVID-19 Update from WKU Athletics

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU has its first student-athlete test positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

KHSAA to vote on plan to begin fall sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will meet tomorrow and vote on a plan to begin the fall sports season.

Sports

The importance of sports returning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Whenever America has been left to deal with a tragedy or facing adversity, sports have always been there to help.

Sports

Devon Key, Juwuan Jones Named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
A pair of WKU Football defenders earned spots on the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.