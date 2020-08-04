KHSAA recommends shutting down winter and spring sports activity for now

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett is strongly recommending schools shut down basketball, wrestling, and spring sports activity through August 23. This is not mandatory, but the recommendation made in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are trying to get fall sports on the road and one thing we can control is our campuses,” said Greg Howard, Logan County Athletic Director. “A spring or winter athlete brings in COVID and we have an outbreak, we risk the start of school and the fall season. We can’t be too cautious at this point.”

Fall sports are currently scheduled to begin practice on August 24.

