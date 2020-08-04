Missouri man arrested after a three county pursuit ending in Bowling Green

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Missouri man Tuesday after police said he led them on a high speed pursuit through multiple counties.

KSP said a trooper observed a 2020 Blue Kia Optima traveling 114 mph at 8:06 a.m. on Interstate 165 in Ohio County.

According to KSP, the driver of the car, later identified as 26 year-old Damian Howard of St. Louis, disregarded an attempted traffic stop and accelerated to a high rate of speed continuing south on I-165. KSP said Howard continued to flee through Butler County into Warren County where units with KSP Post 3 Bowling Green and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement were able to deploy tire deflation devices, ending the pursuit near the 8-mile marker.

The report said Howard fled on foot into a wood line and was eventually taken into custody.

Howard is charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing and Evading 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police), Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Defacing a Firearm, Improper Lane Change and Failure to Signal.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26 year-old Shadale Lewis, also of St. Louis, was cited and released for Possession of Marijuana.

