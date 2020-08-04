Advertisement

Missouri man arrested after a three county pursuit ending in Bowling Green

Damian Howard of St. Louis, MO, was arrested after a multiple county pursuit.
Damian Howard of St. Louis, MO, was arrested after a multiple county pursuit.(OCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Missouri man Tuesday after police said he led them on a high speed pursuit through multiple counties.

KSP said a trooper observed a 2020 Blue Kia Optima traveling 114 mph at 8:06 a.m. on Interstate 165 in Ohio County.

According to KSP, the driver of the car, later identified as 26 year-old Damian Howard of St. Louis, disregarded an attempted traffic stop and accelerated to a high rate of speed continuing south on I-165. KSP said Howard continued to flee through Butler County into Warren County where units with KSP Post 3 Bowling Green and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement were able to deploy tire deflation devices, ending the pursuit near the 8-mile marker.

The report said Howard fled on foot into a wood line and was eventually taken into custody.

Howard is charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing and Evading 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police), Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Defacing a Firearm, Improper Lane Change and Failure to Signal.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26 year-old Shadale Lewis, also of St. Louis, was cited and released for Possession of Marijuana.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glasgow traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
A Glasgow man was arrested Tuesday after detectives searched his vehicle and found 31 ounces of crystal meth along with a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reported 700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on coronavirus in Kentucky.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WATCH - Cool with clouds this afternoon!

Updated: 4 hours ago
It has been cool so far -- and it will stay cool this afternoon!

News

National Wild Turkey Federation hosts Turkey Telethon

Updated: 4 hours ago
Numerous special guests will join the Facebook Live conversation August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

News

UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled for Edmonson County woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing elderly woman from the Sunfish community.

News

Green River Ferry temporarily closed for electric repairs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry is temporarily closed to all traffic in order to repair an electric issue with the ferry’s access gates.

News

Glasgow traffic stop ends in drug arrest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow traffic stop ends in drug arrest

Weather

Comfortable air moves into the Commonwealth!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temps are slow to rise today as fog & cloud cover keeps things cool!