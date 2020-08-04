Self-swab COVID-19 tests: Are they accurate?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When you go get a COVID test, you will either be swabbed or you will have to do it yourself. CVS, Graves Gilbert and the state site in June are several locations that offer the self-swabbing method for COVID-19 testing.

“It’s basically the same test,” said Dr. Sherryl Reed, physician at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Except one goes through the nose and almost to the back of your throat -- the self-swab about 2-3 inches through your nasal cavity.

“Another method of testing, it is not as uncomfortable as the original one,” said Dr. Reed. “We hand the patient the swab, we instruct them how to do it. We watch them and kinda coach them in to doing hopefully the correct way.”

Dr. Reed says the self-swab method protects their healthcare workers as opposed to having them administer the original one that’s more invasive.

“It goes all the way back to your pharynx, it causes the patient to cough, to sneeze, to gag, and of course the person administering the test has to be wearing personal protective equipment-- the N95 mask, the face shield, the space suits,” explained Dr. Reed.

While it’s two ways to collect samples, Dr. Reed doesn’t believe the self-swab is more at risk to being inaccurate.

“Somebody’s there coaching them on how to administer the test,” she said. “The accuracy should be about the same. As long as you’re shedding the virus.”

13 News also asked T.J. Regional Health about their professional opinion on the two testing methods.

“Whether you are testing for COVID-19, influenza, or strep, the accuracy of those tests are based on performing the steps exactly as directed. The closer you follow the manufacturer instructions, the more accurate the test. Some people are going to do that better than others. It doesn’t make self-testing invalid, but healthcare workers who are trained and have experience are much more likely to yield more accurate testing,” said Dr. Eric Fisher, Chief of Medical Staff at TJ Samson Regional Health.

“On the spectrum of testing for acute COVID-19 infection, you have self-testing at one end, and healthcare worker administered testing ordered after consulting with a healthcare provider at the other end. Both can have their role in a pandemic, but if you’re looking for the most accurate method, I would choose the latter. Either way, the most important thing to consider is how and when you will be notified if your test comes back positive. Continuing to risk further exposures after there is a known positive result is just unacceptable if we hope to contain this virus.”

The Barren River District Health Department declined to comment on the topic.

