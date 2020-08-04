Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reported 700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 7 deaths

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on coronavirus in Kentucky.

Beshear reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, but said the numbers still appeared to be leveling off. The new cases brought the total infected since the beginning of the outbreak to 32,197. The positivity rate was 5.24 percent. Among the new cases were 18 children under age 5.

A total of 650,093 Kentuckians were tested to date. Beshear said there were 638 Kentuckians currently hospitalized and 135 in the ICU.

The governor said there were seven deaths to report bringing the death toll to 751. He said August would most likely be a hard month for deaths because of the surge in cases.

Beshear said there were 6 more child care facilities with at least one case of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

