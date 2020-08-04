Advertisement

WKU Football announce they will not play Chattanooga on Sept. 3

WKU Football
WKU Football(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football announced today that their game against UT-Chattanooga scheduled for September 3, will be moved to a later date.

“We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed to not play during the opening week of the season and will move our game to a date later in the season. We are looking at a couple options, and we will announce the new 2020 game date as soon as it is finalized.”

As a result of the regular season beginning later and as a precautionary measure related to the program’s COVID-19 testing last week, WKU’s formal fall camp will not begin on Wednesday, Aug. 5. The start of fall camp will be announced as soon as WKU’s non-conference schedule is finalized. Voluntary workout activities will continue in the meantime.

