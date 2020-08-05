17-year-old Munfordville teen living with Cerebral Palsy plays guitar with one hand

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a quiet neighborhood located at the end of Woods Road in Munfordville, you’ll find 17-year-old Nate Hawkins.

Nate, like most teens, lives an average life. He goes to school, has two loving grandparents that he lives with, and deals with the typical problems any teen has. But for Nate, he was born with a condition that brings a degree of difficultly to his life. Nate was born with cerebral palsy.

“I grew up depressed, I’ve always been depressed. As much as it doesn’t seem looking at me like I’m depressed. I do have good days and bad days. some more bad then good,” said Nate.

Nate picked up the guitar at 3-years-old and began learning at the age of 10 -- on those bad days, music is where he gets his release.

“Music to me was kind of like interaction from people. It can make you feel things, it can make you see things in different ways. And me being alone I was drawn to it,” said Nate.

Nate says living with his condition never slowed him down, “I was born with CP [Cerebral Palsy], it limits the right side of my body -- the use of the right side of my body. I never, as far as obstacles, I learned to overcome things very quickly. I did it really weird looking, everything I did was just kinda odd but I did it the same as anybody else.”

And when you aren’t seeing him play guitar, he has another skill. He can also rap.

I asked Nate, with the knowledge he has now would he say now to a younger version of himself?

“People always made me feel like, maybe I was dumber than everybody else. I wish I could have told myself to have more confidence because it doesn’t matter what people think because at the end of the day they don’t think about you when you lay down to sleep at night so do what makes you happy. No matter what it is, how odd it is. Do what is right for you, because you only have one life,” said Nate.

