A mild Wednesday forecast!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The autumn-like weather in August is still upon us! The clock is ticking though before the summer heat returns!

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, otherwise expect mostly clear conditions for the first half of the day. Have the sunglasses if you travel this morning as the sun will be shining bright! During the afternoon, some fair weather cumulus clouds will develop to make skies partly cloudy. Good weather for any outdoor activities as high temperatures will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity!

By the end of the week, humidity will slowly creep back up. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s by Friday. As we head into the weekend, the heat, humidity and storm chances are back! Highs for the weekend into next week will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with storms possible Sunday through the middle of next week. Don’t let today’s forecast fool you into thinking summer is over!

A nice day in store for a picnic outside in southern Kentucky! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. High 82. Low 60. Winds NE at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. High 85. Low 64. Winds N at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 67. Winds NE at 3 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1918)

Record Low Today: 49 (1912)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Count: 34)

Pollen: Moderate (4.6 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.16″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.91″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

