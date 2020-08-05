Advertisement

Additional coronavirus related death reported in Ohio County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. - On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 4 in Daviess County, 3 in Henderson County, 2 in Ohio County, and 3 in Webster County. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,616. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,616 confirmed cases in the district, 151 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,419 (88%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 5, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess7146364628
Hancock4340030
Henderson3172691394
McLean4437061
Ohio3573163278
Union5648030
Webster85730111
Total1,6161,419815122

