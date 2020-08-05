Additional coronavirus related death reported in Ohio County
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. - On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 4 in Daviess County, 3 in Henderson County, 2 in Ohio County, and 3 in Webster County. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,616. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,616 confirmed cases in the district, 151 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,419 (88%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 5, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|714
|636
|4
|62
|8
|Hancock
|43
|40
|0
|3
|0
|Henderson
|317
|269
|1
|39
|4
|McLean
|44
|37
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|357
|316
|3
|27
|8
|Union
|56
|48
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|85
|73
|0
|11
|1
|Total
|1,616
|1,419
|8
|151
|22
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.