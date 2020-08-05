Additional coronavirus related death reported in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. - On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 4 in Daviess County, 3 in Henderson County, 2 in Ohio County, and 3 in Webster County. The person who died was a resident of Ohio County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,616. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,616 confirmed cases in the district, 151 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,419 (88%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 5, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 714 636 4 62 8 Hancock 43 40 0 3 0 Henderson 317 269 1 39 4 McLean 44 37 0 6 1 Ohio 357 316 3 27 8 Union 56 48 0 3 0 Webster 85 73 0 11 1 Total 1,616 1,419 8 151 22

