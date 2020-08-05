Advertisement

Allen and Monroe Counties report additional cases of COVID-19

By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen and Monroe’s counties reported additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Allen County Health Department reported six more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. ACHD said Allen County has had a total of 221 cases reported to date since the start of the outbreak. ACHD reported that 195 cases had fully recovered and were off quarantine with a remainder of 18 active cases as of Wednesday in quarantine either at home or hospitalized. Allen County had a total of 8 deaths since the outbreak began.

The Monroe County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. MCHD said since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 92 confirmed cases and 79 of those cases have recovered. There have been two deaths to date reported from COVID-19.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported no additional case of the virus Wednesday, and the county’s total infected since the pandemic began stays at 618 with 397 of those cases being at Green River Correctional Complex.

