An Abnormally Cool Night

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Yesterday’s cold front has brought us a cooler a cooler and less humid air mass. Today’s highs were in the lower 80′s with less humid air and sunshine. Heading into the night expect mostly clear skies, temperatures may get a bit cool with temperatures falling into the lower 60′s to upper 50′s.

Enjoy the pleasant air as it only stick around till Thursday. The heat and humidity is back on as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast

