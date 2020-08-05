Advertisement

AP source: Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to a source.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By BILL BARROW
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

That's according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

