Advertisement

Bank of America glitch; accounts show $0 balance

‘$0 balance was no joke’
Bank of America customers are reporting $0 balances on their online accounts.
Bank of America customers are reporting $0 balances on their online accounts.(Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many Bank of America customers are seeing $0 balances in their online accounts.

BOA said it’s trying to address the problem as quickly as possible.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking,” the company said. “There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure.”

Customers were not amused and took to social media to voice their complaints.

Not Good @BankofAmerica,” said Lisa Mathis on Twitter. “Pretty sure you just lost a long-time customer!” “As soon as I can access MY money you have held Hostage!”

“It’s not just the balance. Also can’t process any transactions, getting insufficient funds message,” said Bin. “The panic attack when I first saw the $0 balance was no joke... Please fix.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Updated: 13 minutes ago
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump’s briefing from the White House

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

News

Dollar General to open cold storage facility in Bowling Green

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dollar General announced plans Wednesday to expand its distribution center presence by several locations including one in Bowling Green.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House (2)

Updated: 32 minutes ago
President Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: BGPD investigate shooting on 12th and Clay

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Marisa Williams and Brandon Jarrett
The victim was shot in the face according to scanner traffic.

National

Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall.

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

National

FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON
FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

News

Three arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Leitchfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 100 MPH when officers decided to terminate the pursuit due to public safety and increased traffic congestion.