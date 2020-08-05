Dollar General to open cold storage facility in Bowling Green

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Dollar General announced plans Wednesday to expand its distribution center presence through the anticipated addition of one traditional distribution center in Walton, Kentucky and three DG Fresh cold storage facilities in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Ardmore, Oklahoma and West Sacramento, California.

“Dollar General’s supply chain network plays a critical role in ensuring the products customers need and want are delivered to our nearly 17,000 stores in a timely and consistent manner. The addition of these facilities continues to drive efficiency and service through our exceptional supply chain network,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We are grateful for the continued partnerships with state and local leaders in each of these communities.” Dollar General takes a number of factors into consideration when choosing sites for its distribution centers and cold storage facilities, including proximities to Dollar General stores, local business environments and local workforces, among others.

Dollar General announced the planned addition of three additional DG Fresh facilities to support its shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products such as dairy, deli and frozen products. Construction for a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh Bowling Green facility is expected to begin by early fall 2020 and be completed by summer 2021. At full capacity, each of the DG Fresh facilities are expected to create approximately 65 new jobs and support approximately 1,500 stores.

Walton is expected to serve as Dollar General’s 18th traditional distribution center, and at full capacity, the 630,000 square foot facility is expected to employ 250 individuals and serve 800 stores. Construction on the $65 million investment is expected to begin by September 2020 with operations scheduled to begin in January 2021. Walton is also expected to create an additional 50 DG Private Fleet positions.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.