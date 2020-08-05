Advertisement

Edmonson County teacher prepares for back to school

A scary and unpredictable school year is leaving teachers, students, and parents anxious.
A scary and unpredictable school year is leaving teachers, students, and parents anxious.(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A scary and unpredictable school year is leaving teachers, students, and parents anxious.

One fifth grade math teacher is preparing for what is to be an unprecedented school year.

“This year there are a lot of changes that have to be made. Keeping the desks apart, I feel like I have to wipe down everything all the time and they are not even here yet,” Mackenzie Miller, Edmonson Teacher.

She says that while this school year is going to be different her first priority is her students.

“My biggest concern is when they walk in they are not feeling nervous or unsafe I just want them to walk in and feel at ease,” says Miller.

In Edmonson County, they will have a staggered schedule.

“One group of students will come in on Monday and Tuesday, the second group will come Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday the students will work from home,” says Miller.

This fifth-grade math teacher is preparing for school in a nontraditional way.

“I have been working on training through technology to become google certified getting my virtual classroom ready for resources for students and parents so that they can have an idea of what this year is going to look like,” says Miller.

Mrs. Miller will also be recording all her lessons as a resource for her students to refer to and says while this school year is going to be strange to remember to be positive.

“Whatever your feeling is ok and we just need to try and stay as positive as we can because kids feed off of our energy and if we can push through it and you know if nothing else fake a smile and say everything is going to be ok they are going to at least see someone believing that I think that is the most important thing that we can do right now,” says Miller.

Edmonson County schools will be back in session on September 8.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teachers at Glasgow Independent Schools prepare for first day in-person

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
13 news was able to go inside Glasgow Middle School on Wednesday.

News

New Bowling Green Police Chief discusses willingness to listen to protesters

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 news continues the ongoing conversation with Bowling Green's new police chief, Michael Delaney.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Dollar General to open cold storage facility in Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dollar General announced plans Wednesday to expand its distribution center presence by several locations including one in Bowling Green.

News

UPDATE: BGPD investigate shooting on 12th and Clay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams and Brandon Jarrett
The victim was shot in the face according to scanner traffic.

News

Three arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Leitchfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The vehicle continued at speeds in excess of 100 MPH when officers decided to terminate the pursuit due to public safety and increased traffic congestion.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 1 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon.