Edmonson County teacher prepares for back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A scary and unpredictable school year is leaving teachers, students, and parents anxious.

One fifth grade math teacher is preparing for what is to be an unprecedented school year.

“This year there are a lot of changes that have to be made. Keeping the desks apart, I feel like I have to wipe down everything all the time and they are not even here yet,” Mackenzie Miller, Edmonson Teacher.

She says that while this school year is going to be different her first priority is her students.

“My biggest concern is when they walk in they are not feeling nervous or unsafe I just want them to walk in and feel at ease,” says Miller.

In Edmonson County, they will have a staggered schedule.

“One group of students will come in on Monday and Tuesday, the second group will come Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday the students will work from home,” says Miller.

This fifth-grade math teacher is preparing for school in a nontraditional way.

“I have been working on training through technology to become google certified getting my virtual classroom ready for resources for students and parents so that they can have an idea of what this year is going to look like,” says Miller.

Mrs. Miller will also be recording all her lessons as a resource for her students to refer to and says while this school year is going to be strange to remember to be positive.

“Whatever your feeling is ok and we just need to try and stay as positive as we can because kids feed off of our energy and if we can push through it and you know if nothing else fake a smile and say everything is going to be ok they are going to at least see someone believing that I think that is the most important thing that we can do right now,” says Miller.

Edmonson County schools will be back in session on September 8.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.