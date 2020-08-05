Glasgow man charged with murder after his daughter is killed in a crash

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to court records, Christopher McCoy is charged with murder in the the death of his ten-year-old daughter after a crash on Coral Hill Road on May 9, 2020.

Court documents say McCoy allowed a blood draw. The results of that confirmed methamphetamine in his blood sample. In a police interview on August 1, 2020, McCoy denied using meth.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, 2020 and McCoy was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He’s in the Barren County Detention Center and a court date is scheduled for August 9, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.