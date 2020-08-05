Advertisement

Glasgow man charged with murder after his daughter is killed in a crash

An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, 2020 and McCoy was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, 2020 and McCoy was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to court records, Christopher McCoy is charged with murder in the the death of his ten-year-old daughter after a crash on Coral Hill Road on May 9, 2020.

Court documents say McCoy allowed a blood draw. The results of that confirmed methamphetamine in his blood sample. In a police interview on August 1, 2020, McCoy denied using meth.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 4, 2020 and McCoy was charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He’s in the Barren County Detention Center and a court date is scheduled for August 9, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials warn of potential scam related to unsolicited mail containing masks and face shields

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
These packages contain personal protective equipment such as face masks and shields and may be part of what is commonly known as a brushing scam.

News

WATCH - A pleasant afternoon across southern Kentucky!

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Comfortable today, but heat and humidity moves back in by the weekend!

News

BG Freedom Walkers to host 8th of August Block Party

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The event is this Saturday at Shake Rag Barbershop.

News

Three men in Madison Co. are arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Three men in Madison Co. are arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Latest News

Good News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Low humidity for Wednesday!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mild air from the Great Lakes keeping things comfortable!

Weather

A mild Wednesday forecast!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Today is the day to be outside however possible with the low humidity and cooler conditions!

Breaking

Shooting on 12th and Clay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams and Brandon Jarrett
The victim was shot in the face according to scanner traffic.

Weather

An Abnormally Cool Night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Cool and clear for the overnight.

News

17-year-old Munfordville teen living with Cerebral Palsy plays guitar with one hand

Updated: 14 hours ago
Nate, like most teens, lives an average life. He goes to school, has two loving grandparents that he lives with, and deals with the typical problems any teen has. But for Nate, he was born with a condition that brings a degree of difficultly to his life. Nate was born with cerebral palsy.