Hilltoppers to face the Miami Hurricanes in 2020 Cayman Islands Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball is set to face Miami in the first round of November’s Cayman Islands Classic, which will be moved to Niceville, Fla., in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.

The Hilltoppers will meet the Hurricanes out of the ACC at 7:30 p.m. CT Nov. 23 in the nightcap of the first day of action at Northwest Florida State College.

Miami finished 16-16 a year ago with a NET ranking of 103.

WKU leads the all-time series against Miami 13-1. The teams played 13 times between 1949 and 1960, but have not met since a Hilltopper victory in the Hurricane Classic in 1966.

The Hilltoppers will face either Nevada or Northern Iowa in their second game of the tournament on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Nevada (89 NET) finished 19-12 last season, while Northern Iowa (48 NET) was 25-6.

In the other side of the bracket, Ole Miss will face La Salle in the opening round, while Kansas State plays Oregon State. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

The Hilltoppers have had great success against Power 5 programs under Head Coach Rick Stansbury.

All games will be streamed online by FloSports.

For more tournament information, including tickets, visit www.caymanislandsclassic.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.