New Bowling Green Police Chief discusses willingness to listen to protesters

By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News sat down with Bowling Green’s new Police Chief, to really get to know the department’s new leader.

Born and raised in Bowling Green, Chief Michael Delaney has served with the department for the last 22 years. He is also the first African American chief the city has ever had.

However, he said he doesn’t feel any added pressure because of that. His goal has always been to listen, interact with, and serve the community.

Several months ago, protesters marched in front of the police station asking officers to join them. Delaney was one of several that did.

“They really appreciated their voice being heard. Us being willing to walk with them and share that we understood why they were there, and we felt the same pain that they did because what happened to George Floyd-- he was murdered and it was a tragedy. And being able to speak out about that and just share with the community that we are on their side,” he said.

Throughout next week, 13 News will air additional segments with Chief Delaney so you can get to know the new leader of the police department even more.

