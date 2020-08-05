BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department are working a shooting investigation in which the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face according to scanner traffic.

Police responded to the shooting on 12th and Clay Streets around 2:00am.

They believe the victim was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt.

Police are attempting to locate the suspect.

