Stansbury praises WKU Athletic Administration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball returned to the hill on July 9 and is now 100 days out from their scheduled season opener.

“First off it was just good to get everybody back,” said Rick Stansbury, the Hilltoppers head coach. “Never in the history of my 40 years, whatever it’s been, are you away from your players, are you away from the gym basically for almost four months.”

When speaking to the media for the first time since players made the return to campus, Stansbury praised the work done by the university’s athletic administration to come with a plan fo returning student-athletes to campus.

“Our athletic department, our medical staff has done a tremendous job being able to create some policies to allow us to get these young men back in here,” Stansbury said. “At the same time understanding the safety of the student-athlete comes first.”

WKU Athletics’ restart plan includes protocols for the thorough care and support of any student-athlete or staff member who required testing or who had a positive test. Along with consistent temperature checks, any player showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be subject to testing.

“You know we’re not like the NBA. We can’t just get in a bubble and live in a bubble,” Stansbury said. “But we’ve got to be able to find ways to do the things that give us the best opportunity and chance to not get shut down and have to go home.”

Contact tracing and quarantine contingencies are also in place to mitigate the risk to others.

Stansbury said he thinks his players are as safe as they can be on campus. He also understands some responsibility falls on his team.

”As long as they’re with me, you know what we got. Can I control every moment and who they’re with once they leave here? No, Stansbury said. “That’s when you got to trust your guys the best you can.”

WKU Athletics did have a member of the women’s soccer program test positive for COVID-19 on July 27. It was the first student-athlete to test positive. All soccer activities have been paused for two weeks.

