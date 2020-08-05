Advertisement

Teachers at Glasgow Independent Schools prepare for first day in-person

Teachers are keeping desks six feet apart in their classrooms at Glasgow Middle School.
By Katey Cook
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school for students is slowly approaching. For Glasgow Independent Schools, they start August 25.

“To be honest with you our parents want their kids in school. They know that in-person learning is the best,” Keith Hale, Glasgow Independent School’s superintendent said.

13 news was able to go inside Glasgow Middle School on Wednesday to see how faculty and staff were preparing for students to return. Desks are already space apart, and they have added special markings on the floor to help with social distancing.

“This is so that students know where that six feet distance is to help them social distance within the hallway,” Regina Murphy said. Murphy is the principal of the school.

Students will also carry their belongings in backpacks instead of using lockers, and have to bring a water bottle instead of using water fountains. The school is also limiting transitions. Students will change classes four times instead of the usual seven.

“Our teachers are preparing their classrooms a little differently. They want their desks to be six feet apart from each other so are students are socially distanced within the classroom,” Murphy said.

Following state guidelines, students will be required to wear a face-covering for parts of the day. If a student forgets their mask or doesn’t have one, the school will provide one for them.

“Masks are going to be super important. If students are moving, they’re going to be masked. Whether that is in the classroom or in the hallway” Murphy explained.

Murphy said a local organization donated enough school supplies for the students at the middle school so they do not have to share.

Many people are still wondering: what happens if a student or teacher tests positive for the virus? Will everyone in the class have to quarantine?

“If somebody were to test positive in one of our classrooms or something, our local health department would work hand in hand with them to do the contact tracing,” Hale explained. “I think each situation will look different according to what is going on in that classroom or who has been exposed to that child.”

GIS Superintendent Keith Hale will discuss plans for reopening schools and answer submitted questions.

Posted by Glasgow Independent Schools on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Students also have the option to learn through a virtual program the school is providing. Hale said about 25% of students have signed up for the virtual option.

