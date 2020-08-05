Three arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Leitchfield

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday around 9:00 a.m., a Leitchfield police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Hyundai that was traveling in the 2300 block of Elizabethtown Road. When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the driver sped away.

The car continued at speeds in excess of 100 MPH when officers decided to terminate the pursuit due to public safety and increased traffic congestion. The vehicle continued south on William Thomason ByWay and failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the road, traveling over an embankment, before coming to a stop in a ditch near the intersection with South Main Street.

The driver left the car and fled on foot before officers were able to arrest her.

It was later determined that the car had been reported stolen from the Louisville area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Three people were arrested:

Summer L. Elliott, 25, of Millwood, was charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000, and No Operator’s License.

Dekoda E. Stinson, 26, of Louisville, was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000.

Rollan W. Kimberley, 36, of Fairdale, was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property.

All three were taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then to the Grayson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.