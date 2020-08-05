Advertisement

Three arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Leitchfield

Speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour
Summer Elliott, Dekoda Stinson, and Rolland Kimberley were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Leitchfield on August 5, 2020.
Summer Elliott, Dekoda Stinson, and Rolland Kimberley were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Leitchfield on August 5, 2020.(Grayson County Detention Center)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday around 9:00 a.m., a Leitchfield police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Hyundai that was traveling in the 2300 block of Elizabethtown Road. When the officer activated his emergency equipment, the driver sped away.

The car continued at speeds in excess of 100 MPH when officers decided to terminate the pursuit due to public safety and increased traffic congestion. The vehicle continued south on William Thomason ByWay and failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the road, traveling over an embankment, before coming to a stop in a ditch near the intersection with South Main Street.

The driver left the car and fled on foot before officers were able to arrest her.

It was later determined that the car had been reported stolen from the Louisville area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Three people were arrested:

Summer L. Elliott, 25, of Millwood, was charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000, and No Operator’s License.

Dekoda E. Stinson, 26, of Louisville, was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000.

Rollan W. Kimberley, 36, of Fairdale, was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, and Receiving Stolen Property.

All three were taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and then to the Grayson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dollar General to open cold storage facility in Bowling Green

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dollar General announced plans Wednesday to expand its distribution center presence by several locations including one in Bowling Green.

News

UPDATE: BGPD investigate shooting on 12th and Clay

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Marisa Williams and Brandon Jarrett
The victim was shot in the face according to scanner traffic.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 1 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon.

News

Additional coronavirus related death reported in Ohio County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

Officials warn of potential scam related to unsolicited mail containing masks and face shields

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
These packages contain personal protective equipment such as face masks and shields and may be part of what is commonly known as a brushing scam.

News

WATCH - A pleasant afternoon across southern Kentucky!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Comfortable today, but heat and humidity moves back in by the weekend!

News

BG Freedom Walkers to host 8th of August Block Party

Updated: 5 hours ago
The event is this Saturday at Shake Rag Barbershop.

News

Glasgow man charged with murder after his daughter is killed in a crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Court documents say McCoy allowed a blood draw. The results of that confirmed methamphetamine in his blood sample.