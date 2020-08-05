Advertisement

Three men in Madison Co. are arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Joshua M. Hensley, 30, Brad S. Helton, 32, and Stephen Pulsford, 61 arrested on child sex exploitation charges(Madison Co. Kentucky Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested three men on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Joshua M. Hensley, 30, Brad S. Helton, 32, and Stephen Pulsford, 61, were all three arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigations.

During a search at three residences in Berea, equipment used to facilitate these crimes were seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Hensley is currently charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Helton is currently charged with one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. 

Pulsford is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.  This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Hensley, Helton and Pulsford were lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

