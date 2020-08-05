Advertisement

Volleyball coaches dealing with little time to make big decisions

Volleyball
Volleyball(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High school fall sports can begin practice on August 24 with competition starting on September 7. This leaves volleyball with only two weeks between that time frame to hold tryouts and prepare for games.

“Two weeks is not a lot of preparation to get started going full out with the volleyball and more full-on play,” said Tim Sharp, Bowling Green’s volleyball coach. “I think we just have to focus on the fact that it could be worse. They could’ve said you’re not going to have a season at all we could be in the same situation as those spring sports that didn’t get to play.”

Leading up to August 24, teams are following the guidelines for segment three of the KHSAA’s Return to Sports Participation Plan. Teams may conduct workouts in groups of 10. Player and also take part in minimal ball work with a ball being shared by two team members. The limitations for players leading up to tryouts have created a challenge for coaches in trying to assess those players’ skill sets.

“You know when you’re doing a lot of skill work, they look good there but then when it becomes live it changes a little bit,” said Lindsey Sheffield, South Warren’s volleyball coach. “When you’re able to train girls earlier on with the live play, they’re able to get better, faster.”

Coaches like Greenwood’s Allen Whittinghill said he was planning to have a multi-day tryout to make up for the lack of activity his players have been allowed to participate in. However, with the first week of practice limited to 7.5 hours, a two-day tryout is now off the table.

“If you do two tryouts, that takes up your whole practice week,” Whittinghill said. “You kind of have to go with one tryout, have a three hour period, focus on getting these numbers down, and give every kid a chance. It’s just one of those things this year that’s going to be different and it’s not probably fair to all the kids but it is what it is.”

Many teams this year will have to go straight into preparing for games once practice begins. Not having the extra time to work on fundamentals leads most coaches to believe there will be some obvious growing pains seen on the court. The upside is everyone is in the same boat.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

KHSAA recommends shutting down winter and spring sports activity for now

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
Fall sports are currently scheduled to begin practice on August 24.

Sports

Golfers adjusting to tournament changes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Hunter Smith
High school golf tournaments are looking a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Sports

WKU Football announce they will not play Chattanooga on Sept. 3

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The Hilltoppers will not play their season opener on Sept. 3 against Chatanooga.

Sports

We have the dates, what’s next?

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
What are the next steps for the fall sports season now that the start dates have been announced?

Latest News

Sports

Women’s Soccer pauses activities for COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU Athletics has announced its women’s soccer program has paused activities for the next two weeks after more COVID-19 testing.

Sports

KHSAA approves start dates for fall sports

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
You can finally mark your calendars for the fall sports season.

Sports

COVID-19 Update from WKU Athletics

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU has its first student-athlete test positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

KHSAA to vote on plan to begin fall sports

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will meet tomorrow and vote on a plan to begin the fall sports season.

Sports

The importance of sports returning

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Whenever America has been left to deal with a tragedy or facing adversity, sports have always been there to help.