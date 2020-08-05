Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 1 death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear started the briefing with an economic update announcing Dollar General was opening two distribution facilities in the state including one in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green facility is slated to be open by summer 2021. More than 365 jobs are expected to be created with the openings.

Beshear reported 546 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. He said he believed the lower number was strongly tied to the wearing of masks. The total cases since the outbreak rose to 32,741.

Among the counties with double digit new cases reported Wednesday was Warren with 52 and Barren with 11.

Beshear said there were 21 children under the age of 5 with the youngest being 18 days old.

The governor announced one new death bringing the death toll to 752.

COVID Facts 8-5-2020 (WBKO)

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

