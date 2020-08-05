Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 546 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 1 death

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest coronavirus update Wednesday afternoon.

Beshear started the briefing with an economic update announcing Dollar General was opening two distribution facilities in the state including one in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green facility is slated to be open by summer 2021. More than 365 jobs are expected to be created with the openings.

Beshear reported 546 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. He said he believed the lower number was strongly tied to the wearing of masks. The total cases since the outbreak rose to 32,741.

Among the counties with double digit new cases reported Wednesday was Warren with 52 and Barren with 11.

Beshear said there were 21 children under the age of 5 with the youngest being 18 days old.

The governor announced one new death bringing the death toll to 752.

COVID Facts 8-5-2020
COVID Facts 8-5-2020(WBKO)

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Additional coronavirus related death reported in Ohio County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

Officials warn of potential scam related to unsolicited mail containing masks and face shields

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
These packages contain personal protective equipment such as face masks and shields and may be part of what is commonly known as a brushing scam.

Latest News

News

WATCH - A pleasant afternoon across southern Kentucky!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Comfortable today, but heat and humidity moves back in by the weekend!

News

BG Freedom Walkers to host 8th of August Block Party

Updated: 3 hours ago
The event is this Saturday at Shake Rag Barbershop.

News

Glasgow man charged with murder after his daughter is killed in a crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Court documents say McCoy allowed a blood draw. The results of that confirmed methamphetamine in his blood sample.

News

Three men in Madison Co. are arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Three men in Madison Co. are arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation offenses

Good News

Good News

Updated: 7 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Low humidity for Wednesday!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mild air from the Great Lakes keeping things comfortable!