80-year-old Metcalfe Co. man still planting impressive garden

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Down the winding roads of Love Knob in Metcalfe County, you’ll find Stanley Reese.

At 80-years old, Stanley, with some help from his family, continues to plant a plentiful garden. A yearly tradition, his green thumb dates back to the 1960′s.

“I’ve got 40 jobs to do everyday. I figure out in the morning or that night which one i’m going to do there’s so many of them it’s kind of hard. But the Lord is the main thing in my life. He has given me strength. I mean I ain’t no spring chicken, I can’t get around good. If it weren’t for him I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing,” said Stanley. “I like to work and I don’t like to be bossed. I like to be my own boss. But of course you can’t do that when you have a wife.”

Stanley Reese in his garden on Love Knob Road.
Stanley Reese in his garden on Love Knob Road.(WBKO)

Not only does Stanley have the magic touch when it comes to gardening, he also has a good sense of humor.

“Well, it’s good sometimes and bad sometimes. All in all, it’s good. He never meets a stranger,” said Stanley’s wife, Shelby Reese. “Stanley I think has a green thumb. He would work in his garden before he would do something else. But you know he has a little help. He plants it and sows it and then God does the rest. He keeps it clean and God does the rest.”

To any families considering picking up the trade, Stanley says, “Well there’s work involved you have to be willing to work. It ain’t all honey and pie you have to use a hoe, spray. A lot of work. But you have to enjoy it, that is what makes it good.”

