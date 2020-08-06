Another comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - High pressure to the northwest near the Great Lakes is sill pulling in mild air for today as temperatures will reach the mid-to-lower 80s in southern Kentucky. Dew points will still be in the upper 50s to low 60s allowing the humidity to remain low. We have mostly sunny skies today with the low humidity so it is another great day to be outside however you can!

Changes are on the way for the weekend into next week! Humidity and heat make a comeback as temperatures are expected to be near average in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Shower and storm chances return as early as late Saturday into early Sunday with chances increasing into the middle of next week.

Conditions are excellent today to mow the lawn! Humidity returns by the weekend. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. High 85. Low 64. Winds N at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 67. Winds NE at 4 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 91. Low 70. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 51 (1948)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Pollen: Moderate (5.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.82″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.