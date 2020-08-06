Advertisement

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

It's seriously cheesy
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.(Source: Quaker Foods, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chester Cheetah must be mighty proud of this cheesy goodness.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The boxes and single-serve cups will be available starting Saturday at Walmart and will later appear at other retailers next year.

The PepsiCo-owned companies are jumping into a market dominated by Kraft and Velveeta.

The idea for Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a homemade mac and cheese.

It was so popular, the company decided to come up with their own version of it.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dog tests positive for rabies in Barren County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Barren River District Health Department wants to make the citizens of Barren and surrounding counties aware that a dog in Southern Barren County tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

News

KSP Seizes Cocaine and Cash

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Kentucky State Police recovered approximately 50 Kilograms of Cocaine along with a large amount of U.S. Currency on I-65, near the 92-mile marker in Hardin County. A KSP Canine Unit encountered a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-65. During the course of the encounter and subsequent investigation, drugs and cash were recovered and taken into evidence.

National

Senator Joni Ernst discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 516 COVID-19 cases Thursday, eight deaths

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Thursday on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 516 COVID-19 cases Thursday, eight deaths

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Thursday on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Ala Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|

News

KSP raises $16,000 for Special Olympics

Updated: 59 minutes ago
KSP posts across the state parked their cruises at designated locations and encouraged the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers. A minimum donation of $1 was requested to place a sticker on the cruiser, but Kentuckians donated more than the minimum.

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Video captured the special moment turning into chaos, as the bride can later be seen being whisked away into a building.