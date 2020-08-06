Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Trailer and Equipment

By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police say on July 19, 2020 multiple subjects took a trailer and equipment valued at $7000 from a business on Griffin Drive.

The suspect vehicle used to steal the trailer is an early to mid 2000′s Chevrolet Trailblazer. The trailer is a red utility trailer with 15′' white wheels and a wire mesh ramp gate.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

