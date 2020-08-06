Advertisement

Dog tests positive for rabies in Barren County

BRDHD says a dog tested positive for rabies in Barren County on Tuesdsay.
BRDHD says a dog tested positive for rabies in Barren County on Tuesdsay.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department wants to make the citizens of Barren and surrounding counties aware that a dog in Southern Barren County tested positive for rabies on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

BRDHD said the dog was exhibiting signs and symptoms and was submitted by a Barren county veterinarian. At this time it is unknown how the dog became infected.

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system; it is predominantly seen in bats and skunks, as well as in domestic animals, such as dogs and cats. The best protection for pet owners, their families, and their pets is to keep their dogs, cats, and ferrets rabies vaccinations up to date.

If you have any questions about vaccinations please contact your local veterinarian. For more information on rabies, visit https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

