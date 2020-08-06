Advertisement

Fall 2020 Sorority Recruitment at WKU to be held virtually

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Sorority recruitment begins next week at WKU but it will look very different.

Amy Bingham has more on the decision to move recruitment to a virtual format in this week’s View from the Hill.

“Normally these sorority houses would be the sight of numerous parties during recruitment, but this year all the first impressions will be happening online.”

“Instead of meeting in person at a location, potential new members going through recruitment and chapter members will meet via zoom in a virtual format.”

Scenes like this will not be played out during Fall 2020 sorority recruitment.

WKU’s Coordinator of Student Activities Andrew Rash says after a few days of virtual parties, he’s hopeful sororities CAN have a socially distant Bid Day.

“Probably the number one question I’ve gotten thus far is will bid day be in person. That is something that’s up to the chapters. I do encourage that there is some form of in person bid day.”

Panhellenic President Maddie White says it’s a unique situation that sororities and potential new members will be figuring out together.

“It makes it an even playing field because it’s the first time any of us have done this. There’s a learning curve for all of us and I think everyone is still really excited because it’s something new.”

White says the sororities will work hard to make the experience as personal as possible. She expects lots of women to take advantage of break out rooms on zoom.

“They’ll still have the opportunity to connect in a smaller group setting so they may get to talk to one or multiple women individually as well as when they hear from the entire chapter all at once.”

Right now 550 potential new members are registered. Though the process will look different, the final goal is the same.

“We know that at the end of the week they’re still going to be all kinds of chapters gaining new amazing women and those women are finding a place to help them grow.”

“Yes, this mode will be different and it will look different but the end result’s the same. We’re trying to connect people to a supportive group that will enhance their college experience.”

“Rash says at this point fraternity recruitment will still be held in person beginning August 24th, the first day of classes. He says they will be minimizing the size of groups and switch to a “Pod” style recruitment.

With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.”

Virtual recruitment is set for August 14th through 17th. For the latest information on WKU’s restart plan, log onto wku.edu/healthyonthehill.

wku.edu/healthyonthehill

