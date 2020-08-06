Advertisement

FBI Louisville now lead investigators in Crystal Rogers case

(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The FBI Louisville Field Office is announcing they are now the lead investigative agency on the Crystal Rogers case.

They are working with the Internal Revenue Service, Kentucky State Police, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

And as of this morning more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers connected to the case have started to execute nine federal search warrants and will be conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown, Kentucky.

And there is now a website dedicated to Crystal Rogers’s case: http://crystalrogerstaskforce.com/

