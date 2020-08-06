Advertisement

GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 3

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. - On Thursday, August 6, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 10 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 8 in Henderson County, 3 in Ohio County, 3 in Union County and 4 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,645. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,645 confirmed cases in the district, 152 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,434 (88%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 6, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess7246444628
Hancock4440030
Henderson3252731394
McLean4438061
Ohio3603173278
Union5949030
Webster89730121
Total1,6451,434815222

