GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 3

OWENSBORO, Ky. - On Thursday, August 6, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 10 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 8 in Henderson County, 3 in Ohio County, 3 in Union County and 4 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,645. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,645 confirmed cases in the district, 152 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,434 (88%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 6, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 724 644 4 62 8 Hancock 44 40 0 3 0 Henderson 325 273 1 39 4 McLean 44 38 0 6 1 Ohio 360 317 3 27 8 Union 59 49 0 3 0 Webster 89 73 0 12 1 Total 1,645 1,434 8 152 22

