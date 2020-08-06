GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 3
OWENSBORO, Ky. - On Thursday, August 6, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 10 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 8 in Henderson County, 3 in Ohio County, 3 in Union County and 4 in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,645. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,645 confirmed cases in the district, 152 (9%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,434 (88%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 6, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|724
|644
|4
|62
|8
|Hancock
|44
|40
|0
|3
|0
|Henderson
|325
|273
|1
|39
|4
|McLean
|44
|38
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|360
|317
|3
|27
|8
|Union
|59
|49
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|89
|73
|0
|12
|1
|Total
|1,645
|1,434
|8
|152
|22
