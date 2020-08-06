Advertisement

Hometown Hero of the Month: Carolyn Emmert

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized hometown hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman hero of the month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Carolyn Emmert as this week’s hero of the month.

“She believes whatever you do, you do it all for the glory of God. She brings no glory on herself and that is the thing that I admire most about her,” said Suzanne Hagen, friend

A Monroe County woman who decided to listen to God and give back to her local community through a backpack feeding program which was started back around 2014.

"The backpack program serves a little over 200 students and backpacks are packed up every Friday and sent home with students who might not otherwise have food to eat over the weekends," added Hagen

This program is made possible through the help of many volunteers and the support of the community.

To help raise funds every year a local teacher and his dad team up and host a truck pull and the proceeds go back to the backpack program.

"About 5 years ago I came up with the idea, Carol was having trouble getting money for her backpack program," said Dallas Carnahan, Monroe County teacher. "I am a school teacher so I kind of knew what was going on with that. I came up with the idea to maybe have a truck pull here in the community to try to raise some money and she was all for it and we got it started."

Although COVID-19 might delay the trick pull this year you can always donate to the program, just contact Carolyn.

Carolyn inspires others to help and give back and Dallas says Carolyn has always been his hero.

"She is my hero, we talk a lot, and have done a lot of planning throughout the years," added Carnahan. "Of course she's a good Christian lady also I get choked up sometimes talking about her, she is a real inspiration for a lot of people."

“She is fearless-- she is faithful. I admire her so much because she is not afraid to go into anything and she knows that her faith will carry her through no matter what,” added Hagen.

