Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University receives grant through “Inspire! Grants for Small Museums” program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is awarding a $49,970 grant to the Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University (WKU) through the “Inspire! Grants for Small Museums” program.

This grant will be used for the museum’s Preservation Improvement Plan to upgrade the museum’s systems to help preserve the museum’s collection of 30,000 artifacts.

“The Kentucky Museum at WKU does fantastic work preserving the history of the Commonwealth and showcasing Kentucky culture and heritage,” said Guthrie. “This grant will allow the museum to improve and preserve its collections. I want to congratulate WKU for receiving this competitive award. I look forward to visiting when the museum reopens!”

“The Kentucky Museum is always grateful to our federal agency partners for the ongoing support of our preservation efforts,” shared Brent Bjorkman, Director of WKU’s Kentucky Museum. “This IMLS Inspire grant will help further safeguard our artifacts by improving the physical preservation environment in which they are housed. This is a special gift to help ensure the museum remains a regional lighthouse for sharing the art, history, and culture of our campus and regional community for years to come.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.