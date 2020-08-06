Advertisement

Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University receives grant through “Inspire! Grants for Small Museums” program

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is awarding a $49,970 grant to the Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University
Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is awarding a $49,970 grant to the Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University(WBKO)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is awarding a $49,970 grant to the Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University (WKU) through the “Inspire! Grants for Small Museums” program.

This grant will be used for the museum’s Preservation Improvement Plan to upgrade the museum’s systems to help preserve the museum’s collection of 30,000 artifacts.

“The Kentucky Museum at WKU does fantastic work preserving the history of the Commonwealth and showcasing Kentucky culture and heritage,” said Guthrie. “This grant will allow the museum to improve and preserve its collections. I want to congratulate WKU for receiving this competitive award. I look forward to visiting when the museum reopens!”

“The Kentucky Museum is always grateful to our federal agency partners for the ongoing support of our preservation efforts,” shared Brent Bjorkman, Director of WKU’s Kentucky Museum. “This IMLS Inspire grant will help further safeguard our artifacts by improving the physical preservation environment in which they are housed. This is a special gift to help ensure the museum remains a regional lighthouse for sharing the art, history, and culture of our campus and regional community for years to come.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McConnell’s CARES Act Sends $77,000 to Kentucky Fire Departments

Updated: 14 minutes ago
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today nine Kentucky Fire Departments received a total of $76,852 to protect the health and safety of both the public and first responders through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other coronavirus-related supplies.

News

Sen. McConnell: Federal government should not interfere with election processes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In an exclusive interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, he says the election process should be up to the individual state.

News

13 News Exclusive: Sen. McConnell discusses the gridlocked coronavirus relief package

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with 13 News Thursday about the coronavirus relief package that has yet to be agreed on.

News

Dog tests positive for rabies in Barren County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Barren River District Health Department wants to make the citizens of Barren and surrounding counties aware that a dog in Southern Barren County tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

KSP Seizes Cocaine and Cash

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky State Police recovered approximately 50 Kilograms of Cocaine along with a large amount of U.S. Currency on I-65, near the 92-mile marker in Hardin County. A KSP Canine Unit encountered a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-65. During the course of the encounter and subsequent investigation, drugs and cash were recovered and taken into evidence.

News

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate during COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Thursday on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

News

KSP raises $16,000 for Special Olympics

Updated: 4 hours ago
KSP posts across the state parked their cruises at designated locations and encouraged the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers. A minimum donation of $1 was requested to place a sticker on the cruiser, but Kentuckians donated more than the minimum.

Coronavirus

GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ohio County adds 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Thursday, August 6, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Fall 2020 Sorority Recruitment at WKU to be held virtually

Updated: 6 hours ago
View from the Hill