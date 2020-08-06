Advertisement

KSP Seizes Cocaine and Cash

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. –

The Kentucky State Police recovered approximately 50 Kilograms of Cocaine along with a large amount of U.S. Currency on I-65, near the 92-mile marker in Hardin County.

A KSP Canine Unit encountered a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-65. During the course of the encounter and subsequent investigation, drugs and cash were recovered and taken into evidence.

The operator of the vehicle was arrested for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, over 4 Grams Cocaine, and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

