McConnell’s CARES Act Sends $77,000 to Kentucky Fire Departments

WASHINGTON, DC –

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today nine Kentucky Fire Departments received a total of $76,852 to protect the health and safety of both the public and first responders through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other coronavirus-related supplies. The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history, and led it to enactment in about a week.

“Every day, Kentucky first responders put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made their work more dangerous. The CARES Act is delivering crucial funds as they adapt to this crisis and continue their lifesaving work,” said Senator McConnell. “I am grateful to these brave firefighters and all of Kentucky’s first responders and healthcare heroes who are working on the front lines of this pandemic. As Senate Majority Leader, it’s my privilege to partner with these men and women as we protect Kentucky families and communities.”

Kentucky Fire Departments CARES Act Funding

Crescent Springs Volunteer Fire Department $4,023

City of Fort Mitchell $23,619

Hiseville Community Volunteer Fire Department Inc. $4,936

City of Campbellsville $2,364

Highview Fire District (Louisville) $5,733

City of Jenkins $1,524

Custer Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue Inc $5,429

Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. $17,480

Point Pleasant Fire Protection District (Erlanger) $11,745

“The City of Fort Mitchell is thankful to be one of nine fire departments in the state to receive the CARES Act federal funding,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman. “Senator McConnell was instrumental in helping us secure these funds to purchase full face masks with canister respirators as well as individual washable/reusable isolation gowns. This will allow us to increase our personal protective equipment for responses to COVID-19 incidents.”

“Senator McConnell continues championing Kentucky first responders, especially now during the coronavirus crisis. I’m grateful he’s helped Alvaton’s courageous volunteer fire fighters purchase necessary equipment to protect themselves and our community,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

“The City of Jenkins is grateful to Senator McConnell for his much-needed assistance to secure federal funding to support our local fire department during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jenkins Mayor Todd DePriest. “The grant will help Chief Rick Corbett and his team purchase 10 respirators to be worn for safety and protection of our fire fighters. These respirators will be utilized beyond the pandemic and for many years to come.”

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had a $12 billion impact in Kentucky so far. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.9 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits have also received more than $5.3 billion in assistance, including through over 49,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

