Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, in his first term as governor, is one of Ohio’s most familiar politicians, previously serving as a U.S. congressman, two-term U.S. senator, Ohio attorney general and lieutenant governor.

DeWine becomes the second U.S. governor to test positive for coronavirus after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he contracted the virus last month. In recent weeks, DeWine has pleaded with Ohioans to take personal responsibility over the virus' spread across the state. He avoided a statewide mask mandate until July 23 when the number of daily cases in the state began to push over 1,000.

DeWine's first try at a statewide requirement for wearing masks inside businesses — back in April — drew backlash that led him to rescind that directive the following day, a stutter among the aggressive moves that had won him early praise in his efforts to curb the virus.

Mask-wearing also has been a point of contention at the Statehouse, where many Democratic lawmakers have donned masks while many Republican lawmakers have not. DeWine has often found himself at odds with members of his own party on the policy.

DeWine's key health adviser during the pandemic, Dr. Amy Action, left government this week. In the early months, she joined DeWine at daily briefings and was a popular figure. However, backlash against state restrictions helped lead to a protest at her home and her decision to step away from the public spotlight.

DeWine gave a public update Tuesday on the coronavirus in Ohio, but had postponed a regular one Thursday because of the president's visit.

In at least two briefings, DeWine has shared with the public how the virus has taken the lives of several friends, urging them to think about their loved ones, especially grandparents, when leaving the house and not following social-distancing protocols. The first-term governor has 23 grandchildren.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
One child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

News

View from the Hill

Updated: moments ago
View from the Hill

National

How an arrest upended filming of ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ALICIA RANCILIO
The fourth episode of the new Lifetime docuseries, which was intended to be a round-table with survivors, was redone to focus on Maxwell's alleged crimes and her grooming of potential victims.

News

Mamm's Day Out

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mamm's Day Out

Latest News

National

France’s Macron announces fundraising conference for Lebanon after Beirut blast

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National Politics

Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, LARRY NEUMEISTER and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office is suing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, saying its leaders exploited it for personal gain.

National

Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This year's forecast of up to 25 is the highest number NOAA has ever predicted, beating the 21 predicted for 2005.

News

Thousands of Kentuckians still seek unemployment help

Updated: 1 hour ago
“I don’t have confidence in the Governor, nor do I have confidence in the unemployment system right now. It is kind of archaic and it is just a hard thing to navigate, they have a chat room that you can go in there and I’ve never seen anyone respond in the chat,” Aaron Whitlow, of Bowling Green, said.

News

Hometown Hero of the Month: Carolyn Emmert

Updated: 1 hour ago
“She believes whatever you do, you do it all for the glory of God. She brings no glory on herself and that is the thing that I admire most about her,” said Suzanne Hagen, friend

Coronavirus

‘Shame on all of you’: Obituary for man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Trump, people who won’t wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
David Nagy, 79, of Jefferson, Texas,died a needless death, his family pointed out in his obituary.