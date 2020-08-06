Sen. McConnell: Federal government should not interfere with election processes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an exclusive interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, he says the election process should be up to the individual state.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been vocal about his opposition to mail-in voting for November’s election.

The GOP-led coronavirus relief package, HEALS Act, that Sen. McConnell introduced as a starting point, doesn’t include additional funds to send to states to help with elections.

Sen. McConnell said the previous bill already provided funds to state and local governments.

”Most of them have a good deal left. I’m open to sending them some more money. I’m not open to any effort at the federal level to try to tell states how to conduct their elections because that’s clearly their responsibility under our constitution,” said Sen. McConnell.

Kentucky has not made an official decision on the voting process for the general election.

