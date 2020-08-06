Advertisement

Thousands of Kentuckians still seek unemployment help

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since march there have been over 900,000 unemployment claims in Kentucky.

About 90-percent of them have been processed, but that still leaves roughly 90,000 thousand people without answers 6,000 here in South Central Kentucky.

“I lost my job due to the COVID-19,” Aaron Whitlow, of Bowling Green, told 13 news.

After losing his job back in March, Whitlow began the unemployment process, at first finding it to go smoothly.

“Come April, everything was going good but towards the end of March it went downhill from there,” Whitlow said.

Now August is here, but his unemployment check is still not.

“I called just to check my position in line and it reset me, so I’m having to wait all over again for support,” Whitlow said.

Whitlow, like thousands of others in Kentucky are still waiting

As the days go on his position in the unemployment line seems to reset almost constantly and the check seems to be nowhere in sight. Aaron says he’s losing faith in the system.

“I don’t have confidence in the Governor, nor do I have confidence in the unemployment system right now. It is kind of archaic and it is just a hard thing to navigate, they have a chat room that you can go in there and I’ve never seen anyone respond in the chat,” Whitlow said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday he is “prepared to support” a coronavirus stimulus package that includes an extension of the $600 enhanced unemployment checks that has now officially expired, but no deal yet.

“On the unemployment issue, we all know it needs to be solved. We don’t want the expiration to continue. What we’ve suggested is a short-term fix, as other have indicated, they’ve objected to that. A better outcome would be to get to a total solution sooner rather than later and that’s what I’m encouraging everyone to do on both sides,” Sen McConnell said.

Gov. Beshear opened a temporary unemployment assistance office in Louisville to help 4,500 Kentuckians, but as of this week there are no in-person appointments through the end of September.

“It’s terrible and it’s just frustrating,” said Whitlow.

